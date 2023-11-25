Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Over 68 Per Cent Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM

Jaipur: People stand in queue at a polling booth to cast vote during Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jaipur, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. | PTI

By 5 pm on Saturday, over 68 percent of the electorate in Rajasthan had participated in a competitive election featuring the Congress and the BJP to determine the new state government. The polling process unfolded peacefully, except for a few isolated incidents of violence.

Voting took place at more than 51,000 polling booths across 199 assembly constituencies, beginning at 7 am and concluding at 6 pm. Officials clarified that individuals already in line at polling booths by the closing time would be allowed to cast their votes.

In the previous assembly elections in 2018, the state recorded a voter turnout of 74.06 percent. The Election Commission has set a target of achieving at least a 75 percent turnout in each constituency this time.

In the initial two hours of voting, nearly 10 percent of the electorate participated, rising to almost 25 percent by 11 am and exceeding 40 percent by 1 pm. The voting percentage reached 68.24 percent by 5 pm, as reported by officials.

Polling in the Karanpur assembly constituency in Sriganganagar has been postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate.

Two individuals, a polling agent of a candidate, and an elderly voter, succumbed to cardiac arrest at polling booths in Pali and Udaipur districts.

Vote counting is scheduled for December 3. With more than 5.25 crore registered voters in 199 seats, there are 1,862 candidates vying for positions.