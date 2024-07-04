Rajasthan: Agriculture Minister And Senior BJP Leader Dr. Kirori Lal Meena Resigns

Kirodi Lal Meena | File photo

Agriculture Minister and senior BJP leader of Rajasthan Dr. Kirori Lal Meena has resigned from the post. Meena had sent his resignation to the chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on June 5th, but revealed this information to the media on Thursday.

Denying any annoyance with the party or the CM Meena said that he resigned because he was disappointed.

“ As you all know that despite tireless work, I could not win the seats for the party in the area of ​​my influence. Day and night I fought for the people. But the public did not listen to me. Disappointed me, so I resigned out of conscience," said Meena.

It was believed that Meena was not comfortable in the government and was annoyed with the portfolios he was given, but refuting all these assumptions, Meena said" I have no complaint against the Chief Minister or to the party. There are no expectations nor do I want any position. To be honest, I could not lead my party to victory. This is my failure and because of that failure I have resigned."

Meena said that he was in Delhi for two days as he was called by the party's National General Secretary but could not meet him.

The state government has not clarified its stand regarding accepting Meena's resignation; however, two ministers have been authorized to answer questions related to Meena's departments in the Assembly.

Meena has good influence over the Meena - Gurjar dominated Lok Sabha seats of Dausa, Tonk - Sawai Madhopur, and Karoli but BJP could not win any of these seats. He had said during the Lok Sabha elections that if he lost the seats for which he had been given responsibility, he would resign.

Meena was not availing any of the facilities entitled to him as minister. He said that he had sent his resignation on the very second day of the Lok Sabha election results, but the CM refused to accept it.

Meena has been given the responsibility of the by -election on Dausa assembly seat, and he has assured to extend his full support to the party, but experts believe that his resignation may spoil the narrative for the party in by-election.

Commenting on this political development Congress state president Govind Singh said that this is just a beginning. The central leadership of BJP is not giving time to Dr. Kirodi Lal, which is an insult to such a senior leader.