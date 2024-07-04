Who Is Kirodi Lal Meena? Rajasthan Minister Who Resigned From Post To Keep PM Modi's Promise

Kirodi Lal Meena | File photo

Kirodi Lal Meena, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan, made a significant announcement at a public prayer meeting in Jaipur. At 72 years old, he declared his resignation from all posts within the state cabinet. This decision came as a fulfillment of a pledge he made before the 2024 Lok Sabha election results were tallied.

The Promise

Meena had set a condition for his resignation: if the BJP failed to secure victory in any of the seven seats in eastern Rajasthan assigned to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he would step down from his ministerial roles. These seats held particular significance, as they were crucial to the BJP's electoral strategy in the state.

Unexpected Electoral Outcomes

The electoral landscape, however, took an unexpected turn. Despite the BJP's strong historical performance in Rajasthan, including a sweeping victory in the 2014 general elections and the subsequent state assembly elections, the 2024 results were less favorable. The Congress-led coalition, known as the INDIA bloc, managed to secure eight seats in Rajasthan. Notably, four of these seats were within the constituencies Meena had been tasked to securing for the BJP.

रघुकुल रीति सदा चलि आई।

प्राण जाई पर बचन न जाई।।



(श्रीरामचरितमानस) — Dr.Kirodi Lal Meena (@DrKirodilalBJP) July 4, 2024

Symbolic Loss

In Dausa, a constituency previously held by Meena himself, the Congress candidate emerged victorious by a significant margin. This defeat underscored the symbolic and strategic importance of the seats Meena was entrusted with by the party leadership.

True to his word, Meena announced his resignation promptly after the election results were confirmed. His decision was not merely political, but deeply rooted in personal integrity and honor. Quoting lines from the Ramcharitramanas, he emphasized his commitment to keeping promises even at personal cost.

Political Fallout And Reactions

Meena's resignation sent ripples through Rajasthan's political circles. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reportedly attempted to dissuade him from resigning, acknowledging his stature and contributions. Despite these efforts, Meena remained resolute in his decision, citing moral obligation as a driving factor.

BJP's Electoral Performance

Beyond Rajasthan, the BJP faced challenges on a national scale. The party, which had anticipated a decisive victory, fell short of its expectations. With a reduced tally of seats compared to previous elections, the BJP's electoral performance in 2024 highlighted broader shifts and challenges within India's political landscape.

While the BJP navigates the implications of his resignation and the broader electoral outcomes, Meena's actions serve as a reminder of the personal sacrifices and commitments that often accompany public service at the highest levels.