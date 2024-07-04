'Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye': Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Resigns After BJP's Defeat In Dausa Lok Sabha Seat

BJP Leader Kirori Lal Meena | X

Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister, Kirori Lal Meena, has announced his resignation at an event in Jaipur, keeping his election promise.

According to reports, Meena stated during the event that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had asked him not to resign, but he has nevertheless stepped down from his ministerial position.

According to reports, Kirori Lal Meena had submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister 10 days ago, but he announced it today.

It is noteworthy that during the Lok Sabha elections, Meena had promised to resign from his ministerial position if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost even one of the seven seats where he had campaigned extensively. He has now resigned to honor that promise.

The seven Lok Sabha seats Meena referred to are Dausa, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Alwar, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, and Kota-Bundi.

The BJP candidate, Kanhaiyalal Meena, lost the Dausa Lok Sabha seat to Congress candidate Murari Lal Meena by over 237,000 votes. Following this defeat, it was speculated that Kirori Lal Meena might resign to keep his promise.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kirori Lal Meena on Thursday posted two lines from the Ramcharitmanas on social media: "Raghukul reet sada chali aayi, praan jaye par vachan na jaye" (The tradition of the Raghu clan has always been upheld, life may go but not the word).

Resignation accepted

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to a Rajasthan government order, Kirodi Lal Meena has been relieved of his responsibilities, and his portfolios have been allotted to Oraram Devasi and KK Bishnoi.