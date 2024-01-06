Rajasthan: After CM Sharma, DCM Kumari Emerges As Most Powerful Leader Of State

DCM Diya Kumari | File Pic

Jaipur: The ministers of Bhajan Lal Sharma government in Rajasthan have finally got their departments and the distribution of portfolios suggests that after Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the most powerful face of the government is going to be Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari who has been given finance along with five other important departments including tourism.

The ministers of Bhajan Lal Sharma's government took oath last Saturday and on Friday, Governor Kalraj Mishra cleared the file of portfolios distribution to the ministers.

20 out of 25 faces become ministers for the first time

The special thing about Bhajanlal Sharma's cabinet is that out of its 25 faces, 20 are those who have become ministers for the first time and portfolio distribution tells that senior and experienced ministers have been given more departments than the first timers.

However, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari are an exception to this as Sharma has eight departments including the Home, Personal and Anti Corruption, while Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari has been given 6 important departments including Finance, tourism, public works, women and child development. This will be the first time in Rajasthan in the last 20 years that a minister other than the Chief Minister will present the budget and being a tourism minister she will be the face of the state in India and abroad.

Other ministers assigned portfolios

The other Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa has been given important ministries like transport along with technical and higher education. A hard-core RSS worker Madan Dilawar has been given the responsibility of the Education Department. and it suggests that the saffron agenda is likely to prevail in the education system.

Senior leaders like Kirori Lal Meena and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, have also been given important portfolios. Kirori Lal Meena has been given big departments like Agriculture and Rural Development, while Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has been given the responsibility of Industry and Skill and Planning Department.