Rajasthan: 9 Maharashtra Pilgrims Killed, 8 Injured As Cruiser Rams Stationary Truck In Kota | X @DimagiNaxanfyw

Jaipur: Nine people were killed and eight others seriously injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway 52 near Shambhupura bypass in Rajasthan’s Kota district late Saturday night.

The accident occurred around 12.30 am when a cruiser vehicle carrying devotees returning from Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Sikar collided with a truck parked on the highway. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the cruiser was completely mangled, trapping several passengers inside.

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According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Circle-II) Rajesh Tailor, the truck driver had stopped the vehicle on the road to check it and had stepped out when the speeding cruiser approaching from behind crashed into it. The truck driver also sustained injuries in the collision.

The pilgrims, originally from Dhule district in Maharashtra, had set out on a six-day religious tour of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Around 36 people were travelling in a convoy of three vehicles. The group had left Maharashtra on Tuesday night at around 10 pm.

During their pilgrimage, they visited Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh, followed by Sanwaliya Seth, Pushkar, Ajmer, Salasar Balaji, and Khatu Shyam Ji in Rajasthan. After offering prayers at Khatu Shyam Ji temple, they were returning home to Maharashtra via Madhya Pradesh when the accident occurred.

The Cruiser was the first vehicle in the convoy. As the group reached Shambhupura village while travelling from the Bundi side, the vehicle crashed into the stationary truck.

Nine passengers succumbed to their injuries, most of them at the spot, while others were declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Ushabai, Sushila, Kailash, Saanvi, Sajjan, Anita, Babulal Panwar, Janvi, and Madhavi.

The eight injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the New Medical College Hospital in Kota. The bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

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Soon after receiving information about the accident, Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam and other senior police officials rushed to the spot. Police teams used their vehicles to transport the injured to the hospital. Several passengers, including the driver, were trapped inside the badly damaged Cruiser and had to be extricated after considerable effort.

SP Tejaswini Gautam said an investigation was underway to establish the exact circumstances leading to the accident. She added that the group was returning to Dhule via Madhya Pradesh and that some of their relatives were travelling in another vehicle. The bodies would be handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations.

The latest tragedy comes barely a month after another major road accident in Kota district on October 17, in which eight people were killed and 17 injured.

The victims in that accident were travelling from Betul in Madhya Pradesh to Khatu Shyam Ji in a traveller vehicle. The driver reportedly dozed off, causing the vehicle to break through the crash barrier of a road divider and plunge nearly 20 feet into a dry rainwater drain.

The accident took place near the Karadiya toll plaza on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway under the jurisdiction of the Simliya police station. The vehicle was reportedly travelling at high speed when the driver lost control.

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