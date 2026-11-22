The WagonR narrowly dodged the five persons and crashed into a roadside shop. | PTI

Disaster was inches away for four women and a child in Kerala when a speeding car came towards them but crashed into a shop instead.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed four women, one with a child in her arms, standing in front of a shop on the Nedumangad-Vithura road in Thiruvananthapuram district. A speeding WagonR came towards them but narrowly dodged and crashed into a shop. Seconds later, the driver came out seemingly unhurt, and later pulled out other occupants of the vehicle.

VIDEO | A car lost control and crashed into a shop on the Nedumangad-Vithura road near Mannarkonam in Thiruvananthapuram district. Fortunately, four people, including two children, escaped unharmed in the incident.The accident occurred around 2 pm in front of the People's Library at Mannarkonam. A family was travelling in the car when the driver lost control and the vehicle rammed into the shop.At the time of the accident, a woman holding an infant and two others were standing near the shop and talking. The car suddenly crashed into the area, narrowly missing them. None of the occupants of the car or the people near the shop sustained injuries.(Source: Third Party)(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2026

Local reports claim the driver had lost control of the car, which led to the crash near People's Library at Mannarkonam. The five people on the road and those inside the car reportedly escaped without injuries.

The accident comes two days after police took a 53-year-old man into custody after the car he was driving hit seven vehicles and injured two people.

Last month, a speeding Mercedes Benz car driven by the Additional Sessions Judge's 17-year-old son rammed into a scooter, killing a roadside eatery owner in Kerala's Kochi. On Saturday, the judge submitted before the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) that he had not permitted his accused son to drive the vehicle and that the boy took the car without his knowledge.