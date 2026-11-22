SpiceJet |

Amid a severe cash crunch and an escalating operational crisis, SpiceJet has come under fire for allegedly continuing to sell tickets for domestic and international flights that it is unable to operate. The airline has reportedly failed to provide passengers with clear warnings about disruptions and cancellations, triggering widespread chaos at airports and leaving flyers stranded for hours.

Despite mounting operational difficulties, several SpiceJet flights have continued to appear available for booking on the airline's website, even on routes where services have reportedly remained suspended for days. Passengers have complained of last-minute cancellations, prolonged delays, inadequate communication and difficulties securing refunds.

Dubai Airport Suspends SpiceJet Check-In Over Unpaid Dues

SpiceJet's Dubai operations have been particularly affected by its financial troubles. Around November 12, Dubai International Airport reportedly suspended check-in services for the airline over unpaid dues of approximately AED 14 million (around ₹35.85 crore) to ground-handling company DNATA.

According to reports, flights such as Mumbai-Dubai SG-5060 had remained non-operational for nearly a week as of November 21. However, tickets for the route reportedly continued to be listed for sale on SpiceJet's website.

Similarly, passengers could still find Delhi-Dubai flights available for booking, including services scheduled for November 24, without specific warnings about potential disruptions.

Domestic Flights Hit By Cancellations And Long Delays

The airline's domestic operations have also been severely affected. SpiceJet has reportedly been operating only around 10–15 flights daily, significantly below the approximately 66 daily flights approved under its winter schedule.

Several routes have witnessed repeated cancellations and lengthy delays. On the Delhi-Mumbai sector alone, at least eight flights in each direction were reportedly cancelled between November 19 and November 21.

Despite these disruptions, passengers were able to find seats available on certain affected routes, with bookings reportedly progressing up to the payment stage. This has raised questions about the airline's booking system and whether passengers are being adequately informed about the actual status of scheduled services.

Passengers Chant 'Chor, Chor' At Delhi Airport After Flight Cancellation

The continuing disruptions have triggered scenes of anger and frustration at airports across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai and Patna.

At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, passengers reportedly raised slogans of 'chor, chor' (thieves) after a delayed Delhi-Mumbai flight was eventually cancelled. Several stranded passengers have alleged that they were made to wait for hours, with some experiencing delays stretching beyond 10–12 hours.

Passengers have also complained about cancellations without adequate prior notice, poor communication from airline staff and difficulties obtaining assistance at airport counters.

Refund-related grievances have added to their distress, with some passengers reportedly waiting weeks for their money. There have also been isolated complaints about unusually long refund timelines, including assurances extending into 2027.

SpiceJet Faces Financial Pressure And DGCA Scrutiny

The mounting disruptions come as SpiceJet grapples with a combination of financial and operational challenges. High aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, a shrinking operational fleet and outstanding payments to airports and ground-handling agencies have further strained the airline's operations.

Unpaid dues have reportedly affected the airline's airport-related clearances in India as well, adding to its operational difficulties.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet, reportedly giving the airline seven days to respond over operational and compliance-related concerns, including shortfalls in deploying flights against its approved schedule.

While the airline has indicated that it is working to resolve the outstanding dues affecting its Dubai operations, it has not publicly provided a detailed explanation addressing the specific passenger complaints about continued ticket sales on disrupted routes.

Although booking systems may sometimes take time to reflect operational changes, the continued availability of tickets on routes with reported service disruptions has raised serious concerns about passenger communication and transparency.

With the situation remaining fluid as of November 22, passengers planning to travel with SpiceJet are advised to verify their flight status directly with the airline before heading to the airport. Those affected by cancellations or delays should retain their booking confirmations, boarding passes and communication records while pursuing refunds or other applicable remedies.