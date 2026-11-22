ANI

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has constituted a four-member committee to hold seat-sharing discussions with the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced the names of the committee members on Sunday, appointing senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav as its head.

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The committee also includes Samajwadi Party's Uttar Pradesh president Shyam Lal Pal, Ghosi Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Rai and Kairana MP Iqra Choudhary. The panel will represent the party in negotiations with the Congress over the distribution of seats for the upcoming Assembly polls.

SP-Congress Seat-Sharing Talks Likely Between November 23-25

The move comes amid preparations by both parties to begin formal negotiations over seat-sharing arrangements. The SP and Congress have reportedly proposed holding meetings between November 23 and 25 to work out a formula for the elections.

The Congress has already formed a five-member committee for the discussions. However, differences have emerged over the number of seats both parties are seeking.

According to reports, the Congress has staked a claim to 181 of Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly seats and has given the SP a December 15 deadline to take a final decision. Its proposed list reportedly includes constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand, including 22 seats currently held by SP MLAs.

The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, is reportedly seeking 334 seats and is reluctant to compromise on constituencies it won or finished second in during the 2022 Assembly elections. These competing claims are likely to make the upcoming negotiations challenging.

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