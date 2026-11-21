UP Assembly Elections 2027: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Signals Flexibility In Seat-Sharing With Congress, Prioritises Winnability | AI Representational Image

Lucknow: Signalling flexibility in seat-sharing arrangements with the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the alliance would prioritise winnability rather than the number of seats allocated to each party.

Winnability To Determine SP-Congress Seat-Sharing Formula

"Some seats are still there where the Congress can win. We will discuss these in the meeting. The issue is not seat-sharing but winning. The seat will go to whoever is in a position to win it," Akhilesh said, indicating that the SP was willing to accommodate the Congress in constituencies where it has a strong electoral presence.

Targeting the BJP government, the SP chief described it as the biggest crisis facing the country and said the situation would improve only when the party was voted out of power.

SP Chief Takes Dig At BJP Over ‘Wilting Lotus’

He took a swipe at the BJP, saying its leaders had apparently realised that the lotus was wilting and had therefore started chanting 'Radhe Radhe'.

Akhilesh also accused the BJP government of widespread corruption, alleging that most of its schemes had been marred by irregularities. "The BJP government is a master of corruption," he said, adding that the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) had evolved from a political slogan into an emotional issue.

SP Workers Urged To Strengthen Booth-Level Management

On electoral preparations, he urged party workers to focus on booth-level management and ensure that the names of as many eligible voters as possible were included in the electoral rolls.

"Only those who win booths will form the government. The people of Uttar Pradesh are ready. The day elections are announced, the BJP will lose," he said.

SP To Submit Memorandum Seeking Removal Of Long-Serving Officials

The SP president also announced that the party would submit a memorandum, bearing the signatures of all its MLAs, seeking the removal of officials who had allegedly remained posted in the same positions for the past 10 years. He accused officials of functioning under pressure from the ruling party.

Questioning the BJP's claim that the names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters had been deleted from electoral rolls, Akhilesh asked how the party had obtained such information. He said such statements had stopped after the Election Commission intervened.

He also raised the slogan 'Lathi haaregi, laptop jeetega' (the baton will lose, the laptop will win) and showed a new video based on the theme.

Akhilesh assured leaders joining the SP that the party would stand by them and would not allow the BJP to subject them to injustice. He reiterated that an SP government would scrap the Agniveer recruitment scheme and said suggestions received through the party's website would be taken up for consideration.

Earlier, several leaders joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav. Those who took membership included Anil Kasana, Utpal Rai, former minister Awadhesh Chauhan, Vinay Pratap, Virendra, Adnan Ashraf Khan and Mahesh Kumar Bablu.

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