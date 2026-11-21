'Maa... Om Shanti': Yogi Adityanath Carries Mother Savitri Devi's Mortal Remains On His Shoulder During Emotional Farewell In Panchur | Video | X / PTI

Haridwar: The mortal remains of Savitri Devi, mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, were consigned to flames at the cremation ground at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar on Saturday. Her younger sons, Shailendra and Mahendra, performed the last rites.

Funeral Procession Begins From Ancestral Village Panchur

The final journey began from the family's ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district at 8.50 am. A large number of villagers, public representatives and family members accompanied the cortege on its journey to Haridwar.

#WATCH | Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs the last rites of his mother, Savitri Devi, in Chandighat.Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev, Swami Chidananda Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan and others are present here. — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026

The procession reached Chandi Ghat at around 11.40 am, where the last rites were performed in accordance with religious customs. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also shouldered his mother's bier and was visibly emotional during the final farewell.

Religious Leaders From All 13 Akharas Pay Last Respects

A large number of religious leaders, political personalities and dignitaries gathered at the ghat to pay their last respects. Acharyas and Shri Mahants representing all 13 akharas were also present.

The decision to perform Savitri Devi's last rites in Haridwar was in keeping with the family's tradition. Residents of Panchur village traditionally bring their deceased relatives to Haridwar for cremation. Accordingly, Savitri Devi's mortal remains were brought to the holy city.

CM Yogi’s Father Was Cremated At Phoolchatti Ghat During Covid-19 Pandemic

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath's father, Anand Singh Bisht, had died on April 21, 2020. However, due to restrictions and circumstances during the Covid-19 pandemic, his last rites were performed at Phoolchatti Ghat instead of Haridwar.

Along the Lakshman Jhula-Kandi motor road, villagers gathered at several places to shower flower petals on the funeral procession. People paid their respects by showering flowers on the vehicle carrying Savitri Devi's mortal remains. Recitation of the Bhagavad Gita continued throughout the journey from Panchur to Haridwar.

Swami Ramdev, RSS And VHP Leaders Attend Cremation

The cremation was attended by a large number of religious leaders, including Yoga guru Swami Ramdev, who arrived with a group of saints. Office-bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were also present.

Several cabinet ministers and public representatives from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand attended the funeral. BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj was among those who paid their last respects.

In view of the large gathering and the presence of several prominent personalities, the Haridwar district administration had made elaborate security arrangements.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over Savitri Devi's demise. He said a mother's affection, love and blessings were among life's most precious possessions and described her death as an irreparable loss to the family.

Dhami conveyed his condolences to Yogi Adityanath and his family, praying to Lord Kedarnath to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Governor Dr Dhal Singh Bisen also expressed condolences and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

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