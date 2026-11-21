The Congress's strong performance in Rajasthan's local body elections has raised questions over the BJP's grassroots support and the electoral performance of its ministers | X

Jaipur, November 21, 2026: The Congress’s sweeping victory in Rajasthan’s panchayat elections has exposed the BJP’s weak grassroots support, with the ruling party suffering major setbacks even in the constituencies represented by 17 state ministers and three Union ministers.

The results have flagged the performance of ministers and their ability to retain public support in their respective areas. The BJP’s poor showing has reportedly prompted the party’s central leadership to seek performance reports on members of the Rajasthan Cabinet.

Of the 37 Zila Parishads for which results have been declared, the Congress secured a majority in 23, including Jaipur, while the BJP managed a majority in only five.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Salumber, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) registered a significant victory in Nagaur. Independents emerged as kingmakers in eight districts.

The Congress also dominated the panchayat samiti elections, winning 275 of the 419 bodies across 37 districts. The BJP could secure a majority in just 63 panchayat samitis, while 64 went to other parties and candidates. No party secured a clear majority in 17 panchayat samitis.

BJP Struggles In Jaipur Constituencies

The BJP's poor performance was particularly evident in the state capital, where the Congress won 14 of the 22 panchayat samitis. The BJP managed victories in only Chomu and Sambhar Lake, while the RLP secured a majority in Sanganer. Five panchayat samitis—Amarsar, Jalsu, Maujamabad, Rampura Dabri and Dudu—delivered a fractured mandate.

The defeat in Sanganer, the Assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, was a major embarrassment for the BJP, with the RLP securing a majority in the panchayat samiti.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa also failed to ensure a strong BJP performance in his Dudu constituency. The party finished third in all three panchayat samitis falling under the constituency. In Phagi, not a single BJP candidate could win. Bairwa, who also represents the Jaipur district in the state Cabinet, could not help the party secure a victory in the Jaipur Zila Parishad.

Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore faced a similar setback in Jhotwara. Of the 15 wards in the panchayat samiti, the BJP managed to win just one.

Ministers Face Setbacks In Strongholds

Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra also suffered a personal political setback. He reportedly secured party tickets for his wife and son after differences with party leaders, but all four candidates fielded from his family lost. The BJP failed to put up a credible fight in the Shrimadhopur and Ajitgarh panchayat samitis.

The BJP's disappointing performance extended to several other ministerial constituencies.

In Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar's political territory, the BJP failed to win even a single seat in the Lohawat panchayat samiti. Voter dissatisfaction with the minister is being considered one of the factors behind the party's poor performance.

Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena also failed to deliver for the BJP in his political stronghold of Sawai Madhopur. The party won just six of the 23 wards and also lost the district council battle.

Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharadi's Jhadol constituency witnessed a similar setback, with the BJP winning only five of the 15 wards.

The BJP also suffered defeats in the constituencies of Social Justice Minister Avinash Gehlot (Jaitaran), Animal Husbandry Minister Joraram Kumawat (Sumerpur), Law Minister Jogaram Patel (Luni and Jodhpur Zila Parishad), Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara (Lunkaransar), Cooperation Minister Gautam Dak (Badi Sadri), Minister of State Jawahar Singh Bedham (Nagar), and Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat (Ajmer Rural).

Public Health Engineering Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary managed to retain Malpura, but the BJP lost in two other panchayat samitis associated with his political area.

Three Union Ministers Fail To Save BJP

The BJP's electoral setback was not limited to the state Cabinet. Three Union ministers also failed to ensure a strong performance for the party in their respective home districts.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's home district, Bikaner, delivered a major blow to the BJP. Of the 41 Zila Parishad wards, the party managed to win just eight.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also failed to consolidate the BJP's position in his home district of Jodhpur. The party won only eight of the 43 Zila Parishad wards.

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Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav's Alwar district proved equally disappointing for the BJP. The party managed to win just four of the 39 Zila Parishad wards.

The results have turned into a major political challenge for the BJP leadership, particularly as the Bhajan Lal Sharma government is preparing to celebrate the completion of three years in office in December.

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