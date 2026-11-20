Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: Congress Sweeps Elections, BJP Suffers Major Setback Ahead Of Govt's Third Anniversary | File Pic

Jaipur: The Congress has registered a sweeping victory in Rajasthan's panchayat elections, delivering a major setback to the ruling BJP just weeks before the Bhajan Lal Sharma government completes three years in office in December.

The results declared on Friday showed the Congress establishing a clear lead in both Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, indicating strong anti-incumbency against the BJP government in rural Rajasthan.

Congress Secures Majority In Zila Parishads

Of the 37 Zila Parishads for which results have been declared, the Congress secured a majority in 23, including state capital Jaipur, while the BJP managed to secure a majority in only five districts, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), led by MP Hanuman Beniwal, registered a significant victory in Nagaur. Independents emerged victorious in eight districts.

#WATCH | Jaipur: On Panchayat election results, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara says, "For the past three years, the people of Rajasthan have been suffering. Crime was on the rise, and corruption had become rampant. Files involving corruption were being processed right from within the Chief Minister's office. Schools lack both teachers and proper infrastructure... The public was distressed; elections had not been held for two years, causing widespread frustration. During the municipal body elections, they resorted to dishonesty and misused the police force. The public was ready to teach them a lesson, and they have indeed done so..." — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026

The Congress also dominated the Panchayat Samiti elections, securing a lead in 269 of the 419 bodies. The BJP remained ahead in 73, while others led in 60. No party secured a clear majority in the remaining 17 Panchayat Samitis.

In terms of individual seats, of the 1,085 Zila Parishad seats for which results had been declared out of a total of 1,275, the Congress won 682, against 317 secured by the BJP.

Similarly, in the Panchayat Samiti elections, the Congress won 3,730 of the 7,478 declared seats, while the BJP's tally stood at 2,211.

BJP Faces Setbacks In Key Constituencies

The BJP's performance was disappointing in the constituencies represented by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, where the party failed to achieve the expected results.

The results have also reinforced the traditional political trend in Rajasthan, where the BJP has generally enjoyed stronger support in urban areas, while the Congress has maintained a relatively stronger rural base.

This pattern was visible in the urban local body elections held over the past two months, in which the BJP performed well, and has now been reflected in the panchayat polls, where the Congress has secured a decisive advantage.

RLP Emerges As Third-Largest Political Force

One of the biggest highlights of the election was the performance of the RLP, which consolidated its presence in rural Rajasthan. The party won 497 Panchayat Samiti and 41 Zila Parishad seats, emerging as the third-largest political force after the Congress and BJP, with independents also making a significant impact.

A comparison with the 2020-21 panchayat elections also highlights the Congress's improved performance. In the previous elections, the BJP had won more Zila Parishad seats, while the Congress had maintained an advantage in Panchayat Samitis. This time, the Congress has taken the lead in both tiers of the rural local governance system.

BJP Accepts Verdict, Blames Congress's Fake Narrative

Reacting to the results, BJP state president Madan Rathore said the party accepted the electoral outcome as the people's mandate.

He alleged that the Congress had contested the elections based on lies and a fake narrative, whereas the BJP had focused on positive politics and development issues.

“The party will analyse the results with a positive approach and decide its future strategy,” Rathore said.

Accusing Congress of creating an atmosphere of distrust through its campaign on vote theft and criticism of constitutional institutions, Rathore demanded an apology from Congress.

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Gehlot Says Rural Voters Have Given BJP A Clear Message

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot described the results as a strong rejection of the BJP government.

He said rural voters had delivered a clear message that the time had come for the BJP government to leave office.

“Voters in rural Rajasthan have given the Congress a massive victory in the Panchayati Raj elections, sending a clear message to the BJP government that its time is up,” Gehlot said.

Gehlot said the Congress had consistently maintained that there was growing resentment against the BJP among farmers, labourers, women, and other sections of society. “Neglecting the problems of rural Rajasthan has proved costly for the BJP,” he said.