Rajasthan: 75 Lakh Students Perform Surya Namaskar In Schools Amid Calls Of Boycott By Muslim Organisations

Amid the call of boycott by some Muslim organisations, Surya Namaskar was performed by lakhs of students in all the schools of Rajasthan. The education minister of the state Mandan Dilawar claimed that on the occasion of Surya Saptami, 75 lakh students and people across the state performed this full Yoga exercise to keep their minds and body healthy.

Dilawar said, "75 lakh students and people across the state performed Surya Namaskar between 10.30-11 am and made a world record of doing this together." He added that even after Surya Saptami, Surya Namaskar will be practised every day in prayer meetings in schools.

Many Muslim organisations had opposed the Surya Namaskar in schools terming it a religious activity. The state executive of Jamiat Ulema-Rajasthan had called for a boycott of the event in the schools and an appeal was made to the Muslim community not to send their children to school on February 15. Rajasthan Muslim Forum and AIMIM had filed a petition in the High Court regarding this matter, however, the petition of Rajasthan Muslim Forum was rejected by the court on the ground that the Forum is not a registered body and is not representing the school children, while the petition of AIMIM is listed for February 20.

Countering the call for a boycott, minister Dilwar said, "Sun God removes the darkness and gives light, those who do not want to do Surya Namaskar and protest should remain sitting in a dark room. We will take action against those schools where Surya Namaskar was not performed."

Dilwar said that he received congratulatory messages from many Muslims who welcomed this initiative. Muslim students have also done Surya Namaskar. I pray to God for their progress and well-being along with all the children.

Teachers are not allowed to leave schools for puja or mamaz

The education minister Madan Dilawar has directed all the teachers to not leave the school for any Puja and Namaz. "No one will leave school in the name of worshipping Balaji, Bhairuji, Hanumanji or offering Namaz. If he leaves, he will have to take the whole day off. If you want to do puja then do it at your home," said Dilawar addressing teachers adding that he is not against worship, but doing all this during school time is not allowed.