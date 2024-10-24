Rajasthan: 5 People Killed, 1 Injured After Car Overturns Following Tyre Burst In Sirohi; Visuals Surface

Image of the Car from the Scene of the Incident | X @Sirohikiaawaz

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], October 24 (ANI): Five people were killed and one woman was injured after their car lost balance and overturned following a tyre burst in Rajasthan's Sirohi, said SP Sirohi Anil Kumar.

The passengers were going from Gujarat to Rajasthan's Jodhpur when the incident occurred near Sarneshwar bridge in Sirohi on Thursday, said the police official.

The police immediately reached the accident site after receiving word of the same.

The injured woman has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment, said the official.

More updates on the matter are awaited.

