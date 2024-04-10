Rajasthan: 4-Yr-Old Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over By Speeding Car In Jaipur

Representative Image |

Jaipur: In a shocking incident that has surfaced from Jaipur city of Rajasthan, a four-year-old boy who was playing outside his house was almost run over by a speeding luxury car. To the boy's fortune, the boy's life was saved he as immediately rushed to the hospital. The incident was reported on April 6th when the child named Ujjwal Chaudhary was playing outside in the evening of April 6. The incident was reported Ravi Marg in Mansarovar, Jaipur.

Media reports said that immediately after the accident, some women in the vicinity took charge of the child lying unconscious on the road and tried to stop the car, but the driver ran away with the car. Ujjwal was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state, where his treatment is currently underway. Doctors told that there is a fracture in the child's chest and collar bone, and swelling in the liver. The police has launched the investigation and the CCTV footage is being examined. While prima facie it looks like an accident or a case of rash driving, media reports said that police are not ruling out the theory of rivalry being a possible reason being the horrific incident. Through the CCTV footage, police have identified the car number and the police have also found out the details of the owner of the car. Whether who was driving the car at the time of the accident is still being probed.

Similar past incident

In November 2023, a similar incident had taken place in Gujarat where a child had similarly miraculously survived an accident. The incident was reported in Surat's Katargram area, Gujarat. A 7 yr old a child was run over by a Volvo car. However, the child miraculously survived the ordeal. The incident took place in the Jeevandeep Society of Katargam area during Diwali celebrations when the child, engrossed in the festive spirit, was lighting firecrackers near the house. Without warning, a Volvo car entered the scene, running over the child in a matter of seconds.