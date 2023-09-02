 Rajasthan: 4 Including 2 Kids Electrocuted At Barmer Flour Mill; All Die On Spot
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: 4 Including 2 Kids Electrocuted At Barmer Flour Mill; All Die On Spot

Rajasthan: 4 Including 2 Kids Electrocuted At Barmer Flour Mill; All Die On Spot

According to the police, a preliminary probe into the incident suggests that the woman, her father, and two children, got electrocuted at a flour mill in the Barmer district. All four succumbed at the scene.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
Four people, including two children and a woman, were fatally electrocuted in the Barmer district of Rajasthan. | Representational Photo

Four people, including two children and a woman, were fatally electrocuted in the Barmer district of Rajasthan. According to the police, a preliminary probe into the incident suggests that the woman, her father, and two children, got electrocuted at a flour mill in the Barmer district. All four succumbed at the scene.

Police said the investigation so far has revealed that Arjun Singh, a resident of Ramdevpura village in Arang gram panchayat, had left for Delhi for some work, leaving behind his wife and two children at home.

Around 9.30 pm on Friday, the woman got electrocuted while working at the flour mill at their house. Seeing their mother in an electrocuted state, her children ran to her rescue but also got electrocuted in the process, the police said, adding that as the woman's father-in-law tried to rescue her and her two children, he, too, got electrocuted.

All four died at the scene, the police confirmed. Confirming the deaths, Barmer SP Digant Anand said a police team reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Read Also
Rajasthan Woman Paraded Naked: 3 Arrested After Video Of Assault Goes Viral In Pratapgarh; Police...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Woman Paraded Naked: National Commission For Women Condemns Incident

Rajasthan Woman Paraded Naked: National Commission For Women Condemns Incident

Rajasthan: 4 Including 2 Kids Electrocuted At Barmer Flour Mill; All Die On Spot

Rajasthan: 4 Including 2 Kids Electrocuted At Barmer Flour Mill; All Die On Spot

Rajasthan Woman Paraded Naked: 3 Arrested After Video Of Assault Goes Viral In Pratapgarh; Police...

Rajasthan Woman Paraded Naked: 3 Arrested After Video Of Assault Goes Viral In Pratapgarh; Police...

Bihar: Dead Body Of Woman Found Inside Toilet Of New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjeevi Express Train; Probe...

Bihar: Dead Body Of Woman Found Inside Toilet Of New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjeevi Express Train; Probe...

Aditya L1 Solar Mission: ISRO All Set To Launch India’s Maiden Spacecraft To Study The Sun Today

Aditya L1 Solar Mission: ISRO All Set To Launch India’s Maiden Spacecraft To Study The Sun Today