Rajasthan: 4 Including 2 Kids Electrocuted At Barmer Flour Mill; All Die On Spot

Four people, including two children and a woman, were fatally electrocuted in the Barmer district of Rajasthan. According to the police, a preliminary probe into the incident suggests that the woman, her father, and two children, got electrocuted at a flour mill in the Barmer district. All four succumbed at the scene.

Police said the investigation so far has revealed that Arjun Singh, a resident of Ramdevpura village in Arang gram panchayat, had left for Delhi for some work, leaving behind his wife and two children at home.

Around 9.30 pm on Friday, the woman got electrocuted while working at the flour mill at their house. Seeing their mother in an electrocuted state, her children ran to her rescue but also got electrocuted in the process, the police said, adding that as the woman's father-in-law tried to rescue her and her two children, he, too, got electrocuted.

All four died at the scene, the police confirmed. Confirming the deaths, Barmer SP Digant Anand said a police team reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

