 Rajasthan: 22 Minors, With Rape & Murder Cases, Escape From Juvenile Home In Jaipur By Cutting Window Net
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: 22 Minors, With Rape & Murder Cases, Escape From Juvenile Home In Jaipur By Cutting Window Net

Rajasthan: 22 Minors, With Rape & Murder Cases, Escape From Juvenile Home In Jaipur By Cutting Window Net

A case of murder has been registered against the other minor. After getting information from the guards, the police reached the spot and launched a search for the missing minors.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 08:46 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: 22 Minors, With Rape & Murder Cases, Escape From Juvenile Home In Jaipur By Cutting Window Net |

Jaipur, February 12: As many as 22 minors escaped from a juvenile home in Jaipur by breaking a window. Of these, a case of rape is going on against eight boys while 13 boys are being probed for attempt to murder. A case of murder has been registered against the other minor. After getting information from the guards, the police reached the spot and launched a search for the missing minors.

The incident took place at the juvenile home located in Sethi Colony. An officer at the Transport Nagar police station said: “The boys escaped by cutting the window net between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the morning. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and collected the records of the minor children from the juvenile home.”

The police have not yet received any complaint from the juvenile home. According to the police, this is the first time that such a large number of minors have escaped from a juvenile home together. The police said some outsiders might had planned to free the minors. First the minors cut the window net, and then in the morning, they ran away.

Read Also
Badarpur Murder Video: Delhi Youth Dragged & Brutally Stabbed To Death, 2 Juveniles Among 5 Held...
article-image

DCP (East) Gyanchand Yadav said: "Police teams have been sent to the houses and possible hideouts of the minors. A report will be filed and a complaint will be registered against the minors whose family members have been informed." Meanwhile, the police have detained a guard of the juvenile home for questioning.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Let The Netas Be Naked...': Sagarika Ghose Reacts To 'Hypocrite' Allegations After TMC Rajya Sabha...

'Let The Netas Be Naked...': Sagarika Ghose Reacts To 'Hypocrite' Allegations After TMC Rajya Sabha...

Maharashtra Congress In-Charge Calls Key Meeting In Mumbai Following Resignation Of Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra Congress In-Charge Calls Key Meeting In Mumbai Following Resignation Of Ashok Chavan

Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Security Ramped Up At Borders; Heavy traffic Snarl Witnessed At...

Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Security Ramped Up At Borders; Heavy traffic Snarl Witnessed At...

Sanjay Subrahmanyan: 'Satisfaction Comes From singing, Awards Are Secondary'

Sanjay Subrahmanyan: 'Satisfaction Comes From singing, Awards Are Secondary'

JKCA Money Laundering Case: ED Issues Fresh Summons To NC Chief Farooq Abdullah

JKCA Money Laundering Case: ED Issues Fresh Summons To NC Chief Farooq Abdullah