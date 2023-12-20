Rajasthan: 2 Covid Cases Reported In Jaisalmer, Health Department Issues Alert Across State

Representative image

Jaipur: After a long time, two COVID-19-positive patients have been reported in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Both the patients have been kept in home isolation. The medical department of the state has claimed that the virus is not serious, however, the department has issued an alert in the state and instructions have been given to be cautious and make necessary arrangements as a precautionary measure.

A high-level meeting of health officials of the state was convened on Wednesday after the directions issued by the Union Health Ministry.

2 covid patients kept in quarantine

The director of Public Health, Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur said in the meeting that two Covid positive patients have been reported. According to preliminary information, there are no serious symptoms of COVID in both of the patients but considering the current situation, the patients have been kept in isolation.

The Additional Chief Secretary of the department, Shubhra Singh has constituted a state-level committee under the chairmanship of Medical Education Commissioner Shivprasad Nakate for Covid management and implemented a Graded Response System based on the number of cases. She directed to make arrangements so that patients get the necessary medical facilities immediately in case of need.

It was told in the meeting that according to medical experts, the new sub-variant of Covid, Source CoV-2 JN.1, is not dangerous. About 90 per cent of the patients who test positive for this sub-variant do not need to be admitted to the hospital. Its patients are recovering with normal treatment while in isolation at home. There is no need to panic or be afraid of this, only caution is needed. At present there is no situation of concern regarding this sub-variant in the state.

Mock drill on December 26th

Additional Chief Secretary said that despite there being no threat from the SARS-CoV-2 JN.1 sub-variant, all necessary preparations related to Covid management should be ensured in the state as a precautionary measure. She directed to conduct a mock drill on December 26 to test the medical facilities including tests, medicines, beds, oxygen etc. in the state hospitals as well as private hospitals. ' From medical college hospitals to district hospitals and CHC-PHC, availability of medical facilities like testing kits, medicines, oxygen etc. should be ensured as per requirement, ' said Shubhra Singh in the meeting.

Mrs. Singh instructed me to write letters to the district collectors regarding COVID-19 management. She said that as per the advisory of the Government of India for prevention and preparedness against COVID-19, an advisory should be issued in the state also so that the general public remains aware and the medical institutions remain in alert mode.