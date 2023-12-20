India Logs 614 New COVID-19 Cases; Know States With Highest Deaths As Of December 2023

By: Aditi Thakur | December 20, 2023

India has logged 614 new coronavirus cases, which is the highest since May 21. The active cases continue to surge to 2,311, confirmed Union Health Ministry.

Freepik

Following the latest data, the death toll reported was 5,33,321, with three new deaths reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Here's a statewide status with the highest number of deaths reported due to covid.

Freepik

Firstly, Maharashtra reports the highest number of deaths due to covid infection, at 1,48,563 (until December 15).

File

Followed by Kerala with 72,048, with three more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, extending the number to 72,051.

File

Karnataka's death rate stands at 40,359, Tamil Nadu reported 38,081, and Delhi reported 26,669 deaths (until December 15).

Freepik

In the North, Uttar Pradesh recorded 23,716 deaths, followed by West Bengal & Punjab, with 21,555 and 20,569.

File

Andhra Pradesh has reported 14,733 deaths, followed by Chhattisgarh with 14,190 deaths. Bihar and Gujarat reported 12,314 and 11,080, respectively. Madhya Pradesh & Haryana at 10,786 and 10,779, respectively.

File

States & UTs with the lowest death rate include Tripura, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar. Least are Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu with 52 and 4 deaths.

File

