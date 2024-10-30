Rajasthan: 164 Migratory Birds Found Dead In Sambhar Lake In Past Three Days

164 Migratory Birds Found Dead In Sambhar Lake | Representational Image

Jaipur: Over 164 migratory birds have been found dead around historic Sambhar Lake in Jaipur district over the last three days. The sudden deaths have prompted concerns among the officials as around 18000 migratory birds were died in this very Lake in the year 2019.

The exact cause of the deaths remains under investigation as viscera samples have been sent for analysis to the state lab and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, but initial examinations suggest that the birds may have succumbed to Avian Botulism, a severe neuromuscular illness caused by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, which thrives in low-oxygen environments.

As per the officials the birds found dead include the Northern Shoveler and the Black-winged Stilt. Looking at the sudden deaths the Jaipur, District Collector Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni has assigned responsibilities to the officials of the concerned departments for conservation of birds.

Teams from the forest, pollution, animal husbandry, and district administrations are working while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed, and areas in the deeper parts of the lake are also being checked. Directions have been issued to remove the dead birds immediately to avoid the spread of botulism.

Sambhar Lake is located 80 km southwest of the city of Jaipur and is India’s largest inland Salt Lake. It is a recognized wetland of international importance and is a key wintering area for tens of thousands of birds.