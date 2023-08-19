Mob Lynching In Alwar: 1 Dead After 3 Muslim Youths Beaten Over Suspicion Of Cutting Trees; 10 Including 4 Forest Officials Held

1 Killed, 2 Injured During Mob Lynching | Twitter

Alwar: Another incident of mob lynching has come to light from Rajasthan's Alwar, in which a man lost his life after a mob attacked and thrashed three Muslim youths over suspicion of cutting trees from the forest. The incident occurred in Rampur area of Bansur Tehsil in Alwar. The mob attacked the three youths claiming that they were going to illegally chop wood in the forest area. The mob attacked the youths on the night of Thursday (August 18).

One dead, two injured after attack

As per reports, the three Muslim youths were stopped by a mob of around a dozen people in the forest while they were going in their pick-up jeep. On suspicion that they were going into the forest to cut down trees, the mob attacked the three youths after taking them out of their jeep. Surprisingly, there were around four forest officials with the mob that attacked the youths. The injured youths were then taken to a nearby hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries. He was declared dead by the doctors. The injured youths are receiving treatment. A case has been registered in connection with the matter.

Four forest officials accompanied the mob duing attack

The father of the deceased has filed a complaint with the Police. In his complaint he said that his son Wasim (27) was travelling wih his two friends, Asif and Azharuddin. When the mob stopped their jeep near the Narol village. They attacked and beat them after which his son lost his life. The FIR has been filed at Harsora police station. AS per reports, police has detained around 10 persons in connection with the case. This includes the four forest officials who were allegedly present with the mob at the time of attack.

Police issues statement in connection with the matter

Additional SP Jagram Meena told ANI that "We got information about mob lynching in Narol village and Police reached the spot. The accused had fled the spot. The injured were taken to hospital and one person succumbed to death during the treatment. We have taken few people into custody, and further probe is underway."

