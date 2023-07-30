 West Bengal: Woman Congress Activist Khatun Bewa Lynched Allegedly By TMC Goons in Murshidabad
IANSUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | File

Kolkata, July 30: A Congress woman activist, Khatun Bewa (64), was reportedly lynched allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists at Ghoramara in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Sunday morning.

Bilal Mondal, the younger brother of the deceased said that besides being a die-hard Congress supporter she was also an ardent follower of state Congress president and veteran party Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Brother demands exemplary punishment for culprits

“Some of the miscreants having backing of the ruling party started showering abuses in front of her house. As my elder sister protested, she was lynched in the process. We demand exemplary punishment for the culprits,” Mondal said.

District Trinamool Congress leader Ashok Das denied the allegations and claimed that the unfortunate event was the result of a quarrel between neighbours. “Congress leadership in the district is trying to add political colour by unnecessarily dragging our name in this,” he said.

With this fresh killing, the total number of casualties in the state has touched 56 since June 8 when the polling date for panchayat election was announced.

article-image
