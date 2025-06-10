 Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Police Brings Sonam Raghuvanshi To Patna After Receiving Three-Day Transit Remand (Video)
On Monday, the Meghalaya Police got the transit remand of the three accused in Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. This comes after the victim, Raja Raghuvanshi, was allegedly killed during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by contract killers reportedly hired by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Police Brought Sonam Raghuvanshi To Patna After Receiving Three-Day Transit Remand (Video)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya on Tuesday shared information on the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and stated that four accused have been arrested in the case so far.

The four accused are Sonam Raghuvanshi, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha. The DCP said all four will be taken to Shillong following the completion of transit remand formalities later today.

DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya's Statement

Speaking to ANI, DCP Dandotiya said, "All four accused are currently in the Indore Police Commissionerate. The Shillong Police interrogated them. The transit remand of the three accused was taken yesterday. Today, the fourth accused has been arrested. Shillong Police will take all four accused with them today after taking transit remand." "We have information on the four accused so far. Indore Police has constantly coordinated with the Shillong police since day one," he added.

According to the police, Sonam Rahuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha are the prime accused.

The Meghalaya Police brought Sonam Raghuvanshi to Phulwari Sarif police station in Bihar's Patna after receiving her three-day transit remand.

Meghalaya Police Gets Transit Remand Of The 3 Accused

On Monday, the Meghalaya Police got the transit remand of the three accused in Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

This comes after the victim, Raja Raghuvanshi, was allegedly killed during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by contract killers reportedly hired by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

A senior Uttar Pradesh police official said Sonam was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

Afterwards, the UP police kept her at the Sakhi One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. After the arrival of the Meghalaya Police, she was taken to the District Hospital for a medical examination.

Earlier, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed the arrest of four individuals in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

Addressing the media on June 9, shortly after Sonam Raghvanshi surrendered to the police, Tynsong stated that the authorities are still searching for one remaining suspect.

He informed that Sonam voluntarily turned herself in, and all those apprehended would be brought to Shillong for further investigation.

The Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said that, according to the post-mortem report, the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi sustained two head injuries.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya. 

