News Anchors Shazia Nisar & Adarsh Jha Arrested In ₹65 Crore Extortion Racket, Cash In Lakhs Seized & FIRs Filed By Channel Management

Two journalists, Shazia Nisar of Bharat 24 and Adarsh Jha from the digital wing of Amar Ujala, were arrested by Noida Police early Tuesday morning (June 10) in connection with an alleged extortion and blackmail syndicate targeting their employer.

The arrests followed multiple FIRs filed by top executives of Bharat 24, accusing the duo of demanding an astronomical Rs 65 crore while issuing threats of false criminal allegations.

Court Sends Duo to Judicial Custody; Cash Seized

During a search of Nisar’s residence, police recovered Rs 34.5 lakh in cash. Both anchors were produced before the Civil Judge (Junior Division-II), Gautam Buddha Nagar, who remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody, till 21 June 2025. According to the prosecution, represented by senior advocate Deepak Chauhan, an FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, citing blackmail, threats, and intimidation.

In court, Nisar allegedly disrupted proceedings and accused the police of misconduct. The judge took serious note of the allegations of attempted false criminal charges and extortion threats made against senior management of the news channel. Three FIRs have been lodged by the MD, Consulting Editor Anita Hada, and HR Head Anu Sridhar respectively.

Long History of Conflict and Threats Within Channel

Nisar, previously associated with Zee Salam for a brief stint, joined Bharat 24 in 2022 on the recommendation of Adarsh Jha. However, her tenure was reportedly marred by disputes and repeated threats to file false cases of sexual harassment and rape against her colleagues.

According to reports, Nisar's behaviour worsened between 2023 and 2025. Allegations include an initial Rs 5 crore extortion demand that later escalated to Rs 65 crore. Audio and video recordings of the threats and meetings have also reportedly been secured by the channel.

Police are now probing whether a wider network of journalists or influencers may be involved in this alleged blackmail operation.