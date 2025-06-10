Delhi: 2 Children Among 3 Killed Who Jumped From Fire-Struck Dwarka Building To Save Their Lives (VIDEO)

New Delhi: At least three people lost their lives in a massive fire that broke out in Delhi's Dwarka area on Tuesday. Among the deceased were two children and their father. As per eyewitnesses, the man jumped from the apartment with his two children to save save their lives.
The blaze erupted in Shabd Apartment in Sector 13 at around 10 am. After receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot. A firefighting operation has been launched. Senior officials also rushed to the area. According to reports, the fire broke out at the seventh floor of the apartment.
Several visuals of flames billowing out of the residential building have surfaced online. In one of the visuals, residents of the apartment could be seen trapped in the blaze.
Visuals From The Spot:
"Two children (a boy and a girl, both aged 10 years) jumped from the balcony to save themselves and were declared dead at a Hospital. Later, their father, Yash Yadav, aged 35 years, also jumped from the balcony and was also declared dead at IGI Hospital," the Delhi Police said as reported by ANI.
An envelope of black smoke engulfed the entire area. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.
So far, there are no reports of any injuries due to the fire. Meanwhile, the extent of collateral damage is not known.
A sky-lift is being used to recue the people trapped in the apartment. Ambulances are also present at the spot to immediately rush the injured people to a hospital.
More details are still awaited.