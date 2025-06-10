Delhi: 2 Children Among 3 Killed Who Jumped From Fire-Struck Dwarka Building To Save Their Lives (VIDEO)

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Apartment In Delhi's Dwarka (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

New Delhi: At least three people lost their lives in a massive fire that broke out in Delhi's Dwarka area on Tuesday. Among the deceased were two children and their father. As per eyewitnesses, the man jumped from the apartment with his two children to save save their lives.

The blaze erupted in Shabd Apartment in Sector 13 at around 10 am. After receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot. A firefighting operation has been launched. Senior officials also rushed to the area. According to reports, the fire broke out at the seventh floor of the apartment.

Several visuals of flames billowing out of the residential building have surfaced online. In one of the visuals, residents of the apartment could be seen trapped in the blaze.

Visuals From The Spot:

VIDEO | Delhi: Fire breaks out in Shabd Apartment in Dwarka. Fire tenders on the spot.#DelhiNews #DelhiFire



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QigD5FjHbP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 10, 2025

"Two children (a boy and a girl, both aged 10 years) jumped from the balcony to save themselves and were declared dead at a Hospital. Later, their father, Yash Yadav, aged 35 years, also jumped from the balcony and was also declared dead at IGI Hospital," the Delhi Police said as reported by ANI.

An envelope of black smoke engulfed the entire area. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out in a flat on the seventh floor of Sabad Apartment, Dwarka Sector 13. 8 fire tenders have reached the spot. Two to three people are expected to be trapped. Fire-fighting operations are undergoing. No information about anyone being injured: Delhi Fire… pic.twitter.com/feLVOkyP0g — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

So far, there are no reports of any injuries due to the fire. Meanwhile, the extent of collateral damage is not known.

A sky-lift is being used to recue the people trapped in the apartment. Ambulances are also present at the spot to immediately rush the injured people to a hospital.

More details are still awaited.