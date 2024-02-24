Raipur Fortune Steel Plant Blast: Protests Erupt As Worker Dies, Company Denies Safety Lapses

Public representatives carried out a fierce protest in front of Fortune Company in the context of the death of a labourer in the blast in the furnace case. A labourer died and two received critical injuries in the industrial accident. The incident occurred on February 21, 2024 in the industrial premises situated in the village Kapsada, situated at the outskirts of capital city Raipur.

Serious allegations levelled against company

In the death of the labourer, public representative Udhoram Verma levelled serious allegations against the company management about compromising the industrial safety standards and labour laws, which led to a major blast in the company’s furnace.

"The police and administration is hand in glove with the company management and want to suppress, manipulate the case so that the victim can’t get justice," he alleged.

"No FIR has been lodged against the company management over its carelessness in maintaining safety standards. The police and administration are trying to save the skin of the management," he said.

Before the accident, several incidents occurred in the mini steel plant, he added. Another public representative alleged that company management openly flouted the norms. The factory was established in the village without proper sanction, no public hearing was conducted, a local journalist Prakash alleged.

Company refutes all allegations

Meanwhile, the company refuted all the allegations and said, the industry is running following the norms of industrial safety. We have the environmental clearance and have all required legal sanctions to run the company, Vikram Tamboli, Manager, Fortune Mini Steel Plant said.

The accident was unfortunate; we can minimize the loss by implementing industrial safety rules. However, in the case, the company has announced to provide help of Rs 15 lakh to the family of the deceased, job to the dependent and company will take care of the interests of the family, Tamboli said.

As far as allegations are concerned they are incorrect and biased, the Manager said.

Actually, the public representatives want to burgle into the industry premises which we cannot give. We only requested to come with the permission of the District administration, he added.