Railways to restart passenger trains from May 12; online reservations from 4 pm on Monday

Indian Railways has on Sunday decided to restart passanger train operations from May 12, said the Ministry of Railways.

The Ministry said that initially with 15 pairs of trains, these passenger trains will run as special trains from New Delhi Station and connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tavi.

Booking for reservation in these trains will open from 4 pm on Monday and will only be available through the IRCTC website, said the Ministry.

The Ministry has categorically stated that the ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) shall be issued. Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations.

It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train, said the Ministry of Railways.

All passenger trains will run with AC coaches only and with limited stoppages. The fare will be equivalent to the ticket fare that is charged for Rajdhani Train, said the Ministry of Railways

The Ministry added that further details including train schedule will be issued separately in due course.