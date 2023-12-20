Railways Announces Complete Bed Roll Kit For RAC Passengers In AC Compartments

File image

In a recent development, the Railway Board has addressed the needs of Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) passengers. "Following a thorough examination, it has been decided that RAC passengers traveling in AC Classes (excluding AC Chair Car) will now be provided with a complete bed roll kit, including a blanket, bedsheet, and a pillow with a towel," said an official.

The decision comes as bedroll charges are already included in the fare collected from RAC passengers, aligning with the standard requirements for AC Class travel. In this regard, a letter has already been written by Shailendra Singh, Principal Executive Director of the Railway Board, on 18th December, to all General Managers on zonal railways, instructing them to ensure the provision of a complete bedroll kit, including linen and a blanket, to every RAC passenger.

The Railway Board's communication underscores that the provision of bedroll kits is in line with the fare structure applicable to RAC passengers in AC Classes (except AC Chair Car). "This move aims to treat RAC passengers on par with other confirmed passengers, ensuring a consistent and comfortable travel experience," said an official.