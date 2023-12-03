Mumbai: Fake Railway Board Official Alleges Vacancy In TC & Clerk Posts; Dupes Job Aspirants Of ₹12 Lakh | Representational Image

A person took Rs 2 lakh each as an advance from 6 people by luring them with the promise of getting a job in Railways. The accused had described himself as a member of the Railway Board.

According to the information received from Kalachowki Police, complainant Anil Ghate (67) told in the complaint given to the police that one of his friends Sanjay Marle had introduced him to a person named Sushant Suryavanshi. Marle had told that Suryavanshi holds a big post on the Railway Board, Delhi.

Background details of case

Ghate, who coaches Kabaddi players in a ground near Ganesh Talkies in Lalbagh, stated that in August 2021, when he was coaching the players, Suryavanshi came there. Suryavanshi told Ghate that there is a vacancy for TC and Clerk in Railways, and if anyone wants to do a job in Railways, then let us know. When Ghate asked the players who were practicing Kabaddi at the same time, they all agreed.

Suryavanshi told Ghate that the total expenditure would be Rs 8 lakh, out of which Rs 2 lakh would have to be paid in advance. Sumit Sail, Milind Kolte, Trupti Bhatkar, Akshay Ghate, Nikhil Varkhandkar, and Darshan Padave agreed to pay money to get jobs in Railways. Akshay Ghate is the son of the complainant Ghate.

Of these, Sail transferred Rs 2 lakh to Suryavanshi's bank account, while Kolte transferred Rs 2 lakh from his wife's bank account to Suryavanshi through RTGS. The remaining four people gave Rs 2 lakh each in cash to Suryavanshi.

Total of Rs 12 lakh was given to Suryavanshi

A police officer said that these six people had given a total of Rs 12 lakh to Suryavanshi. After taking money from these people in August 2021, Suryavanshi did not fill any forms for these people, and they did not even receive any calls from the Railways. Whenever these people asked Suryavanshi about the job, he used to avoid the matter. In May 2023, these people went to the office of CSMT Railway and found out whether any person named Sushant Suryavanshi was there; then they came to know that there was no person with this name.

When these people went to RA Kidwai Marg, they came to know that Suryavanshi had a small hotel there, after selling which he had gone to his village named Perle, Taluka Karad, District Satara.

When they came to know that Suryavanshi did not hold any post in the Railways and that he had left Mumbai and gone to his village, they realized that they had been cheated.

Case filed with Kalachowki police

All these people lodged a complaint with the Kalachowki police. Based on the complaint of these people, Kalachowki police has started an investigation by registering an FIR against Sushant Suryavanshi under sections 406, 419, 420, 465, and 468 of IPC.