Railway To Run 28 Additional Summer Special Trains Between Mumbai-Gorakhpur; Check Details Here

Good News! Central Railway To Run Additional 20 Trips Of Pune-Muzaffarpur-Pune Summer Special Trains | File Photo

Keeping in view the huge demand for more trains from Mumbai to the North during the summer season, Railways have decided to run 28 additional summer special train services between Mumbai and Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Specials (28 trips)

05325 special will depart Gorakhpur at 21.15 hrs daily from 26.4.2024 to 10.05.2024 (except on 27.4.2024) and arrive LTT Mumbai at 07.25 hrs on third day. (14 trips)

05326 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 10.25 hrs daily from 28.4.2024 to 12.05.2024 (except on 29.4.2024) and arrive Gorakhpur at 18.00 hrs next day.(14 trips)

*Halts*: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Mankapur, Basti and Khalilabad.

*Composition*: 2 AC-III Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans. (20 ICF Coaches)

*Reservation*: Bookings for special Train Nos 05326 on special charges will open on 25.04.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are requested to avail these summer special train services.