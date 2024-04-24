GPT Infraprojects Secures ₹487 Crore Contract From Central Railway; Shares Surges Over 10%

GPT Infraprojects Secures ₹487 Crore Contract From Central Railway | Representative Image

GPT Infraprojects Limited (GPT) on Wednesday through an exchange filing announced that the company has secures a contract valued at Rs 487 crore from the Central Railway, Mumbai.

The contract entails the construction of a new Broad Gauge (BG) line spanning from chainage 52500 to 83200 in Solapur-Osmanabad section of Solapur Division of Central Railway.

The share of the company in this joint venture contract stands at 26 per cent.

Shares Performance

Screengrab |

The shares of the company surged over 16 per cent in the early morning after the announcement of the company bagging the order.

Against the previous close on BSE, the shares of the company increased over 16 per cent to a fresh high of Rs 199.

At 12:01 pm IST, the shares of the company surged 8.32 per cent, trading at Rs 187.45.

About the company

GPT Infraprojects, the flagship company of GPT Group, is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata.

Incorporated in 1980, the infrastructure company, operates through two segments - Infrastructure and Sleeper.

The outstanding order book for the Company now stands at approximately Rs 3,309 Crore with total order inflow for Fiscal 2025 of Rs 127 crore.