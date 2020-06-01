Railway Officer Throws Biscuits At Migrants, Abuses Them

Lucknow: A senior Railways officer in UP’s Firozabad was suspended when he was caught on camera throwing biscuits at some migrants — passengers of a Shramik special train — along with his team members and shouting expletives at them, NDTV reported on Sunday. The 3-minute clip, shot on Monday, shows Railways employees distributing packets of biscuits at a station in west UP’s Firozabad, about 300 km from state capital Lucknow. DK Dixit, the chief inspector of ticket, is seen leading the team. The officials can be seen throwing biscuits at the passengers of a Shramik train, shouting abuses and mocking the migrants.