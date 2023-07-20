Raigad Landslide: A Result Of Large-Scale Man-Made Destruction And Uncontrolled Mining

A devastating landslide shook Raigad's Khalapur when a thick layer of mountain soil swept over a tribal hamlet situated in a remote location, not even accessible by a proper road. A home to around 50 families, the entire village was submerged under several feet of soil mixed with continual rain.

What really caused the landslide?

Was it the incessant rain? The area did receive heavy downpour since past few days as IMD had also issued a red alert for districts surrounding the accident site. But was it the only factor behind the tragedy?

But nature's fury is something which is beyond our control, but there are several factors which were brought forward by environmentalists which we could have controlled. This key factor is also backed by evidence to make you think whether this is the main reason behind it.

NatConnect Foundation which has repeatedly voiced against the environmental issues damaging the nature around the Navi Mumbai city and neighbouring areas has alleged that large-scale mining has led to several landslide incidents in recent times.

How does mining add in as a factor to landslide?

The repetitive and high intensity blasts caused by miners to exploit the natural resources have significant impact on the soil of the mountains. Such blasts have the capacity to loosen up the soil on hills, eventually causing a landslide. What happens in this case is that when the soil gets loosen up, rainwater enter below the soil layer, causing the formation of minor streams of water under the soil's layer. Now as time goes by and rain adds in, the streams tend to get powerful with time, causing the soil above to slip from the hill's slope.

This not only affects the mountains by loss of irrigable soil, but also causes widespread damage of life and property to the areas hit with landslide. Hence, it is high time now to rethink about exploiting natural resources in the name of industrialisation and raise voice against man-made factors behind tragedies that cause a harm to human life and property.

Say no to wide spread industrial mining, Promote practices that can help us preserve mother nature!

