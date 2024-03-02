Rahul Gandhi’s Touch And Go Yatra In Rajasthan | FP Photo

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in a touch and go manner from Dholpur, Rajasthan on Saturday afternoon after a break of five days. Rahul Gandhi reached Dholpur from Delhi and after a brief roadshow of 3 kilometers entered Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi's Yatra reached Dholpur on February 25th and after a public meeting, Rahul returned to Delhi as he had to go to England. The Yatra took a break and with a short roadshow, the Yatra completed its first leg in Rajasthan.

Road show started from Rajkheda bypass

Rahul Gandhi's road show started from Rajkheda bypass of Dholpur city to Sagar Para check post. A large crowd of city residents and nearby villagers gathered to see Rahul Gandhi. The police and administration struggled to control the crowd. A road show lasted for about one and a half hours. After this, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh.

The second leg of Yatra in Rajasthan will be on March 7th when Rahul will again enter Rajasthan from Banswara where a big public meeting is proposed. The Yatra will enter Gujarat same day.