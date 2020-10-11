Rahul Gandhi’s ‘many Indians don’t care for Dalits…’ quip shows Cong’s inability to change

There are few things in life which one can predict with almost a 100% certitude when it comes to Indian politics.

PM Modi coming up with a clever acronym for an old UPA scheme to make it his own.

Swamy pivoting to a new political direction while his patriotic Tweeple swear he is responsible for the earth spinning on its own axis.

Mamata Banerjee voicing her concerns for rising ‘fascism’ as the state police shows the best way in dealing with dissent.

And Rahul Gandhi’s umpteenth comeback after a period of ennui which will just activate the ruling dispensation’s base thanks to a series of avoidable faux pas.

Rahul Gandhi and Congress appear to have decided to make the alleged Hathras rape-murder the edifice of his latest comeback.

Rahul Gandhi’s latest comeback – which has excited the ‘Waiting for Godot Gandhi’ fan club – has a familiar feel.

Amid an emotional appeal to explain why he missed the Winter Session of Parliament as he was taking care of his mother, Rahul Gandhi has been in the thick of the action since his return.

A trip to Hathras – while conveniently ignoring other Dalit atrocities across the country – saw Gandhi clash with the police where he was accused of impersonating Neymar Jr during a fracas.

Of course, the Uttar Pradesh police is equally at fault here and had they shown the same alacrity to solve the Hathras case as they did to burn the victim’s body or manhandle Opposition politicians, this wouldn’t be a national issue.

Then there was the sofa tractor ride in Punjab, whose criticism Gandhi countered by claiming Modi spent Rs 8400 crore on planes, as if it was PM Modi’s joyride and not the official vehicle of the President and Prime Minister of the country.

He went on to pull a garbled Yes Minister-esque math problem to wonder how many warm clothes, jackets, gloves and oxygen cylinders could be purchased with the aforementioned amount.