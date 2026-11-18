Rahul Gandhi's 'Economic Disaster' Remark Sparks BJP Counterattack; Anurag Thakur Cites GST, Forex Reserves & Employment Data | X @ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday, November 18, hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on India's economy, citing foreign exchange reserves, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, banking sector profits, employment figures and startup growth to defend the Narendra Modi government's economic performance.

Countering Gandhi's criticism, Thakur compared economic indicators under the previous Congress-led government with those under the BJP government, claiming that India's foreign exchange reserves had increased significantly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Forex reserves were only 304 billion dollars during his time. Today, they are 719 billion dollars. GST was not brought during his time," Thakur said.

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Highlighting the country's GST collections, the BJP MP said collections had touched a record Rs 2.31 lakh crore in October. He also claimed that business transactions during Diwali reached Rs 7 lakh crore.

Thakur further pointed to improvements in the public sector banking system, alleging that banks faced serious financial difficulties during the Congress-led government's tenure.

"During his time, loans were made over the phone. And out of 12 banks, 11 were on the PCA framework. Today, 12 out of 12 banks earn a record profit of more than 2,50,000 crores," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress party, Thakur accused it of exploiting the country's resources and questioned its economic record despite four generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family having been in power.

"The more East India Company looted India, the more Congress Party looted India," he alleged.

Thakur Cites Poverty Reduction, Employment Figures To Counter Rahul Gandhi

Defending the Modi government's record on poverty alleviation, Thakur claimed that more than 49 crore Indians had moved out of poverty under the present government, citing a World Bank report.

He also challenged Gandhi's remarks about unemployment, referring to figures released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on November 16.

Thakur claimed that India's unemployment rate had declined to its lowest level in eight months. He also cited unemployment rates among women, claiming that the figures stood at 3.8% in rural areas and 8.7% in urban areas.

Turning to India's startup ecosystem, the BJP MP said the country had emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with more than 2.26 lakh registered startups and 131 unicorns.

"Today, India's youth are setting up startups. We have become the third largest startup ecosystem in the world," he said, attributing the growth to the Modi government.

Anurag Thakur Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Defaming India Abroad

Thakur also accused Rahul Gandhi of making statements abroad that, according to him, could undermine India's investment opportunities and employment prospects.

He alleged that Gandhi and the Congress were attempting to weaken India's economic position and questioned the opposition leader's criticism of the country's electoral process.

Referring to the Emergency imposed during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure, Thakur accused the Congress leadership of having a history of undermining democratic institutions.

He also invoked former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi while questioning the Congress party's criticism of India's electoral system.

Defending the Modi government's leadership, Thakur said India would continue to strengthen its economy, democratic institutions and national security despite criticism from the opposition.

"India is moving ahead under the leadership of Narendra Modi. But at least have some shame. The country that has kept your party and your family in power for so many years, you are going to defame that country," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Economic Disaster Remark

At a fireside chat hosted by Columbia University in New York on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi described India's economy as being on the verge of an "economic disaster", citing widespread unemployment, a weakened manufacturing sector and deep-rooted shortcomings in the education system.

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He argued that the country's economic model had "stopped giving results almost a decade ago" and questioned the effectiveness of government initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Start-up India', claiming they had failed to revive India's struggling economic backbone.

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