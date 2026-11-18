Sonakshi Sinha Mocks Outrage Over Sonia-Rajiv Gandhi’s PDA After Rahul Gandhi’s Childhood Revelation | Instagram

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has hilariously reacted to the controversy surrounding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's childhood anecdote about his parents, Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. The remark came during the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love in Delhi, where Rahul recalled a family tradition from their childhood.

Rahul Gandhi Shares Sonia Gandhi Would Sit On Rajiv Gandhi's Lap During Meals

Sharing a personal memory, Rahul revealed that during family meals, his mother, Sonia, would sit on her husband Rajiv Gandhi's, lap. His anecdote, however, attracted criticism and mockery from political opponents, sparking a debate on social media.

Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Parents' Anecdote Criticism

Amid the reactions, Sonakshi took to Instagram to share her take on the controversy. Reposting a post by the Instagram handle Woemaniyah, she highlighted the criticism directed at the couple's display of affection. The original post questioned why people were reacting so strongly to Sonia sitting on Rajiv’s lap during lunch.

Adding her own humorous twist, Sonakshi wrote, “Dammmmn my future kids have no idea whats comin their way. Buckle up kiddos (wherever you'll are right now).”

Check it out:

Rahul Gandhi's Reaction To Outrage

On Instagram, Rahul shared an image of a 12th-century sculpture from Karnataka's Hoysaleshwar Temple showing Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. He said fear, anger and hatred prevented BJP and RSS supporters from experiencing love.

Sonakshi Sinha Work Front

The actress was last seen in Tu Hai Meri Kiran, alongside her husband Zaheer Iqbal. The film, however, did not perform well at the box office.