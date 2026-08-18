'Paid Trolls Hai...': Shatrughan Sinha Claims Sonakshi Sinha Was Targeted By BJP's IT Cell

Shatrughan Sinha On Sonakshi Sinha Being Trolled On Social Media | Instagram

Actor and TMC politician Shatrughan Sinha recently, in an interview, opened up about the trolling that Sonakshi Sinha faced after she spoke about the CJP protest and Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. He claimed that the trolls were paid and that it was done by the Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell.

While talking to ABP, when Shatrughan was asked that Sonakshi is getting trolled for speaking about the CJP protest and for being silent on Jharkhand's protest, the veteran actor said, "Just a few days ago, she strongly supported those (Jharkhand) kids."

When he was asked if Sonakshi would join politics, Shatrughan said, "I can't say. Earlier, I used to ask her. I would have only said she is the most worthy daughter of a worthy father."

Claims Trolls Are Paid

Further talking about trolling, he said, "Trolls are mostly paid." He claimed that the trolling was done by the BJP's IT cell. The veteran actor added, "Whoever goes against the policy of BJP, these things are done. Paid trolls hai bichare. They don't even know what to say; they are given it in writing. But, she has said that she doesn't even see it (trolls)."

Sonakshi Sinha On CJP protest

Sonakshi was one of the first celebrities to come out in support of the student protest and speak about Wangchuk's hunger strike. After Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Sonakshi had posted a video in which she celebrated the victory of the Gen Z students.

Kangana Ranaut's dig at Sonakshi Sinha?

After Pradhan resigned, Kangana had shared a post in which she didn't mention anyone's name but wrote that an actress "dresses and behaves like a pocket maar (pickpocket) these days," wearing half-pants and a backward cap while promoting the "gutterchap behaviour of protestors".

Netizens started wondering whether Kangana took a dig at Sonakshi. However, the Dabangg star has not yet reacted to it.