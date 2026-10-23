Tu Hai Meri Kiran Review: Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal’s Efforts Fail Because Of Convoluted Treatment To A Brilliant Plot | File photo

Title: Tu Hai Meri Kiran

Director: Karan Rawal

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab & Purnendu Bhattacharya

Where: In theatres

Rating: 2 Stars

Many films have taken their titles from hit Bollywood tracks. Films like Om Shanti Om, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na… the list is musically endless! This week’s release Tu Hai Meri Kiran gets its title from the Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol’s smash hit film Darr. Whether this film can sustain itself at the box office challenge and win is what we will be analyzing!

The film revolves and rotates around the life of Ria (Sonakshi Sinha). One day, when she accidentally finds an old mobile phone, she dials a random number, which Samar (Zaheer Iqbal) answers. Both of them get a shock of their lives when they discover that while Ria and her husband Riyaan are living in 2026, Samar is ‘from’ 2016!

Whether the aforementioned mobile phone is just a mobile phone or more than that, holding hidden secrets or clues to an unimagined world of mystery and shocks, gets revealed as the film progresses.

Actors' performance

The film is an out and out film that belongs to Sonakshi Sinha, who does a decent job. The way she handled fear, anxiety and similar traits seems a bit intangible initially, but her on-screen confidence and conviction in the role overpower that.

On the other hand, Zaheer Iqbal, despite having got a challengingly intense role, seems stuck in a set box of expressions. It seems the actor in him wants to break free of these expressions, but the convoluted narrative simply refuses to help him do so. Ankit Gupta is convincing in the role of Sonakshi’s husband. Other actors lend a helping hand to the film’s narrative.

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

One really feels extremely sad for the film’s director Karan Rawal for making a messy khichdi in the name of a stand-out film. It’s a clear case of great script, poor direction! While the film starts off on a promising note, as it progresses and oscillates between 2016 and 2026, the audience’s patience and test of sensibility start oscillating along with it.

While the film’s music (OAFF & Savera) is very average with no memorable tracks to hum about, the background score (Advait Nemlekar & Shalom Benjamin) scores. The film’s cinematography by Utkarsh Marulkar is impressive. It’s the film’s editing (Atanu Mukherjee) that plays the villain majorly.

FPJ verdict

While the OG track Tu Hai Meri Kiran may have set the box office on fire, this film only lands up giving a severe heartburn, that even the best of antacids will fail to extinguish.