Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Resume Today From West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | File

The "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" of the Congress would resume from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on Sunday, following a three-day Republic Day break from January 25 afternoon, party general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said at the party headquarters on Saturday. The yatra would resume at 2 pm with a 2 km foot march and would proceed to Siliguri, where party leader Rahul Gandhi would address a public meeting.

The yatra would halt at North Dinajpur at night and enter the Araria district of Bihar on Monday. It would cover Purnia and Kishanging districts in the state, with Gandhi addressing a public meeting in all these places, Ramesh said. "Padyatras" would also be held in these districts as Gandhi wants to ensure 3-5 kilometres of foot marches wherever possible, Ramesh said. The yatra would re-enter Bengal on January 30 night and move to Jharkhand after passing through Malda, Murshidabad and Birbhum the next day.

Meanwhile, posters of Rahul Gandhi were seen torn in Dhupgiri in Jalpaiguri, on Saturday, a day before the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was set to resume in the district. The Congress did not blame any political party for the torn posters but Bengal party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged the state government to identify the miscreants and take strict action against them.

"We are not thinking of us, but Rahul Gandhi is a guest to this state. The state government should find the miscreants so that no more untoward incidents happen," Chowdhury said. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting her to ensure "smooth passage" for the yatra.

"I have information that some miscreants might create problems during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. I am writing to request that you may kindly issue appropriate directions to ensure smooth passage of the yatra through Bengal and ensure the safety of the yatris, including Rahul Gandhi," Kharge wrote. Kharge's letter to Banerjee comes in the wake of Chowdhury alleging that the state administration is not giving permission for Gandhi's public meetings in some places, citing examinations.