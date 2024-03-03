 Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Pause For A Day In MP Due To Opposition’s Rally In Patna
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Pause For A Day In MP Due To Opposition’s Rally In Patna

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Pause For A Day In MP Due To Opposition’s Rally In Patna

The yatra will take a pause on Sunday as Gandhi will participate in the opposition INDIA bloc's rally in Bihar capital Patna later in the day, he said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | File

Gwalior, March 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday spoke to Agniveers and ex-servicemen in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh on the 50th day of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a party functionary said. The yatra will take a pause on Sunday as Gandhi will participate in the opposition INDIA bloc's rally in Bihar capital Patna later in the day, he said.

Gandhi will leave for Patna to take part in the opposition's rally there, Congress state media cell chief KK Mishra said. The yatra will resume in MP on Monday, he said. Earlier, the yatra, a mass outreach programme led by Gandhi ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, entered MP in Morena district on Saturday afternoon.

Read Also
Video: Heavy Rainfall Before Rahul Gandhi's Rally In MP's Morena Leaves Crowd Seeking Shelter Under...
article-image

It will pass through Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam districts of MP, as per the schedule. The east-to-west Manipur-Mumbai yatra is scheduled to traverse 6,700 kilometres through 15 states. It aims at highlighting the message of 'nyay' (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result 03-03-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 03-03-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna...

Railways' Policies Being Framed Keeping Only The Rich In Mind: Rahul Gandhi

Railways' Policies Being Framed Keeping Only The Rich In Mind: Rahul Gandhi

Manipur Violence: Files Charge Sheet Against 7 In Bishnupur Armoury Loot Case

Manipur Violence: Files Charge Sheet Against 7 In Bishnupur Armoury Loot Case

UP Crime: History-Sheeter Kills Younger Brother Over Trivial Dispute In Lucknow

UP Crime: History-Sheeter Kills Younger Brother Over Trivial Dispute In Lucknow

Tripartite Agreement Over Tripura Tribes’ Grievances

Tripartite Agreement Over Tripura Tribes’ Grievances