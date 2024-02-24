Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Enter Rajasthan On Sunday

After the change of regime, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will reach Rajasthan on Sunday afternoon. The Yatra will enter from Maniya in Dholpur in East Rajasthan. Rahul will address a public meeting here and then there will be a break of five days in Yatra as Rahul will leave for England to deliver special lectures at University of Cambridge, England, on February 27 and 28.

The Yatra will enter Dholpur at around 3.30 pm. A field exchange ceremony and a public meeting will take place at the entry point. Prominent leaders of the Rajasthan Congress will join the Yatra from here, although Rahul will leave for Delhi after the public meeting and rejoin the Yatra on March 2nd. This time Rajasthan will have brief legs of Rahul's Yatra.

हमने ठाना है, हर एक को न्याय दिलाना है!



राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी जी जब सड़क पर उतरे तो मुरादाबाद की सड़कों पर मानों जनता का सैलाब उतर आया।



न्याय की इस लड़ाई को पूरी शक्ति से लड़ेंगे हम! जनता के लिए, जनता के साथ!#BharatJodoNyayYatra pic.twitter.com/cdRJgHjsil — Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (@bharatjodo) February 24, 2024

Party general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said that the Yatra will be in Dholpur on Sunday and from here it will enter MP on March 2nd when Rahul will rejoin the Yatra. It will again enter Rajasthan on March 5th from Banswara but will leave for Gujarat on the same day. In Rajasthan, the Yatra will cover 2-3 seats of East and South Rajasthan.

The Congress party has its MLAs in Dholpur but it has lost its prominent tribal face of Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya in Banswara who was the MLA of the party and Congress Working Committee member but recently joined BJP. Still, the party is planning a big rally in tribal-dominated Banswara to kick-start its Loksabha poll campaign in the state. Notably, the e previous Bharat Jodo Yatra stayed in the desert state for more than 15 days and covered 500 km. It was the time when Congress was in power in Rajasthan and Rahul got a good response across the route of the Yatra.

Rajasthan CM is also on Yatra in East Rajasthan. This time the BJP is ruling the state and before Rahul's Yatra, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has already reached the districts of East Rajasthan on a two-day Dhanyvad Yatra on Saturday on the issue of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project which has been resolved recently. This project was a poll issue during the assembly election as Congress was attacking the BJP-led central government for not designating it as a national project. The central government has recently resolved the issue by linking it to the river-linking projects of the central government.