 Akhilesh Yadav To Join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' In Uttar Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAkhilesh Yadav To Join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' In Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav To Join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' In Uttar Pradesh

Congress leader Ajai Rai confirmed that Akhilesh Yadav is slated to join Rahul Gandhi's nationwide march aimed at fostering unity and justice across India.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
File

Lucknow, February 22: Following the formalization of the alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leaders extended an invitation to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to join the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', led by Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader Ajai Rai confirmed that Akhilesh Yadav is slated to join Rahul Gandhi's nationwide march aimed at fostering unity and justice across India.

Yadav's participation is scheduled to commence in Agra on February 25, marking a pivotal moment in the collaborative efforts between the two political entities. Earlier plans for Akhilesh Yadav's involvement in the 'Naya Yatra' in Rae Bareli had to be shelved due to delays in seat allocation, prompting the recalibration of his participation to align with the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Read Also
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Posters Depicting Rahul Gandhi As Lord Krishna Pasted In UP's Kanpur;...
article-image

Rahul Or Priyanka To Contest From Amethi?

Rai emphasized, "We have extended the invitation to Akhilesh Yadav, and he is expected to actively engage in the Naya Yatra." In response to queries regarding the potential candidacies of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from Amethi, Rai said it is Gandhi family's prerogative.

Read Also
Assam Police Send Summons To Rahul Gandhi, Other Congress Leaders For ‘Damaging Public Property’...
article-image

"The decision rests with them. Those two seats are traditionally associated with the Gandhi family and will continue to remain so," he said. With the agreement on seat sharing finalized, the electoral landscape now sees Congress poised to contest 17 seats, while the SP and its allied parties will vie for 63 seats, setting the stage for a collaborative endeavor in the upcoming elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Transformative Portals Unveiled By Union Minister Anurag Thakur To Modernise Media Landscape

Transformative Portals Unveiled By Union Minister Anurag Thakur To Modernise Media Landscape

Akhilesh Yadav To Join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' In Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav To Join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' In Uttar Pradesh

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 22, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 22, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Bhupendra Dada’s Bulldozer Will Reach Any Encroachment, Whether It Be Mandir Or Mazar: Gujarat...

Bhupendra Dada’s Bulldozer Will Reach Any Encroachment, Whether It Be Mandir Or Mazar: Gujarat...

Rajasthan Police To Seize Properties Of Question Paper Leak Accused

Rajasthan Police To Seize Properties Of Question Paper Leak Accused