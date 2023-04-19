 Rahul Gandhi visits old Delhi, Bengali market; enjoys sharbat, golgappas
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visited the Matia Mahal market in old Delhi and the Bengali market on Monday and treated himself to popular dishes of these areas.

Ate 'golgappas' at Bengali market

Gandhi visited a famous "sharbat" vendor in the Matia Mahal area and other eateries. He treated himself to fruits and also had a taste of "golgappas" at Nathu sweets at the Bengali market.

The Congress leader, who returned to the national capital after two days of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, visited old Delhi's Chandni Chowk, which is abuzz with activity during the month of Ramzan.

Large crowd gathered to see Gandhi

A large crowd gathered around the Congress leader in old Delhi. The people followed him around in the narrow streets and even raised slogans. Gandhi has often been seen visiting popular eating joints in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi interacted with people and posed for photos while taking the food walk in Old Delhi's most congested area at this time of year.

Rahul Gandhi is currently campaigning for the Congress candidates running in the Karnataka election. He has also advocated for a census-based census and the repeal of the 50% reservation cap.

He has also made several election promises that the Congress will keep if it is elected to power in Karnataka.

(With PTI Inputs)

