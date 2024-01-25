‘Rahul Gandhi Used Body Double During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Assam,’ Says Himanta Biswa Sarma, Refers News Report

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to media on Thursday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his recent bus journey while being on the ‘Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra’ in Assam used a “body double”. Sarma cited a news report published on January 22 to support his claim and said that this raises questions about the authenticity of Rahul’s presence.

While speaking during a press conference, Sarma said, "This report has raised a big question in Assam. Rahul Gandhi has used a body double during his yatra in ṭhe state. This means that the person who you saw sitting at the front seat of the bus, is not him. Rahul sits inside a room where there is a place created to host eight people. Though I have not seen him, you can look at this news posted on Twitter. Who is this person who sits in front of the bus and gets himself clicked by many thinking that is the real Rahul Gandhi?"

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma quotes a media report alleging that a body double of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was used on the bus being used for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Rahul's yatra in Assam is a political conspiracy to create communal tension: Sarma

Attacking Rahul, Sarma further said, “Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra in Assam during Ram temple consecration is a political conspiracy to create communal tension.” Further, Sarma claimed that the BJP will win all constituencies covered by Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

"...What was this Yatra? Look at its timing. They had hatched a conspiracy to instigate a major communal clash in Assam. We had a glimpse of it in Guwahati. But their big conspiracy was to cross through Assam during the Ram Temple Pranpratishtha and a clash ensues in the state. But the people of our party and Ram Bhakts restrained themselves. They did not let anything untoward happen in Assam...I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi...people of Assam will see you in Lok Sabha for your arrogance. I give you this commitment today - Congress will get an even lesser number of seats in Assam and we will defeat them with a good margin. I promise you this today," Sarma said.

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that passed through his state.



"Gandhi will be arrested after Lok Sabha elections"

Gandhi will be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister said. The Assam police has filed a case against Gandhi and several other Congress leaders for allegedly provoking supporters to break barricades to enter Guwahati city, deviating from the approved route during the Yatra.

"On the day of the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, he (Gandhi) had chosen to travel through minority-dominated districts of Nagaon and Morigaon to provoke a communal clash," he alleged.

The Yatra of the Congress, which began on January 18 in the state, concluded on Thursday, as the march entered West Bengal.