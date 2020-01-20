Rahul Gandhi to address a rally in Jaipur on Jan 28

Jaipur: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally against Citizenship Amendment Bill in Jaipur on January 28.

Congress incharge for Rajasthan Avinash Pande met him in New Delhi on Monday to discuss about the rally. The rally is slated to be held after the special session of rajasthan Assembly where a resolution to oppose CAA would be brought in.

All affiliate of the Congress would be involved in making the rally a success. The audience will largely comprise of youth and party workers.

Speaking to Free Press Journal Pande said, “CAA is one of the issues that would be addressed at the rally. It would focus on all issues that are prominent in the country today and need to be addressed. Before the Budget session the government of the country needs to address issues like economy, unemployment, issues of the youth, onslaught on universities, student unrest and farmers’ issues. There is need to ask the government what are its plans regarding them. The government is using CAA to draw attention away from these pertinent issues.

”Rajasthan is in focus for activity related to the Gandhi family. Roumours say that chief minister Ashok Gehlot had a discreet meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday. This is admid speculations about Priyanka being sent to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan when three seats come up for re election in April.