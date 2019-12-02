Rahul Gandhi promises farmers' loan waiver in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Former Congress president,Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised loan waivers to the farmers of Jharkhand on pattern on Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,where it came to power last December.

Addressing his first election meeting at Simdega,Congress leader claimed"lives of farmers in Chhattishgarh has been gransformed in last one year"

Rahul Gandhi talked mostly on agrarian issues as the region is rich in rice cultivation.He alleged the BJP governments used to capture land of tribals and hand them over to the industrialists.In Chhattisgarh,the Congress government forced the Tatas to return the land to tribals in Bastar region.

He alleged the BJP government favoured the select group of industralists and allowed Vijay Malaya,Mehul Choksi to escape from the country with our money.BJP divided the society,but Congeess united the society,he said.

Rahul said Chhattisgarh model of development will be copied in Jharkhand too and farmers would get incentives and relief on agricultural inputs.

He danced to the tune of the Mandar beats at the public meeting with the local tribals in their traditional. dresses.He was joined by local leaders of JMM,alliance partner of the Congreess.

For the first time in the current election campaign,,the legendary Hockey captain Jaipal Singh 's contribution was recalled by Rahul Gandhi.He also paid tribuites to freedom foghters-Sidhu kanha,Tilka Manjhi .

None of the speakers in the current campaign even mentioned the name of Jaipal Singh,who also agitated for creation of a separate Jharkhand state and led the regional Jharkhand Party in Bihar asse,mbly in 60s and 70s