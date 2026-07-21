Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Detained Following NEET-UG Protest Outside PM Modi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg Residence | Videos | ANI

LLeader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday while leading a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Opposition leaders and Congress workers, had gathered to stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence over NEET-UG irregularities.

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Videos circulating on social media showed Delhi Police personnel physically escorting Rahul Gandhi away from the protest site. In one of the widely shared clips, officers are seen lifting and carrying away the Congress leader after he remained adamant about continuing the demonstration outside the Prime Minister's residence.

A police bus was brought to the spot, and several Congress leaders and workers were also detained and taken away from the protest venue. The area witnessed heavy police deployment as authorities attempted to disperse the gathering.

The visuals also showed a large number of Congress supporters raising slogans and protesting against the police action.

The detention of Congress leaders comes after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera led a protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak issue.

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The demonstration followed the adjournment of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha earlier in the day, after the Opposition pressed for a discussion on the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other education-related issues. Congress MPs also marched towards the Prime Minister's residence, with Rahul Gandhi stating that the protest was aimed at seeking answers from the Prime Minister over the alleged police action against students.

He also accused the government of avoiding accountability and debate in Parliament, calling for the resignations of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.