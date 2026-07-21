NEET-UG Paper Leak Protester Alleges Organisers Abandoned Students During Police Action At Jantar Mantar | Video | IANS

A student participating in the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday accused protest organisers of abandoning demonstrators during the police action a day earlier, alleging that several young protesters, including teenagers, were left to face baton charges while organisers remained absent.

Addressing the media at the protest site, the student, who identified himself as a master's student volunteering with the movement, claimed that the events of the previous day amounted to a "betrayal" of the students participating in the agitation.

"They betrayed the children. There were 15-16-year-old students who were being beaten. Who gave them the right to let this happen?" the student said, claiming that many protesters were assaulted while some organisers allegedly took shelter instead of standing with the demonstrators.

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The student alleged that several prominent figures associated with the movement were not present when police action began, saying only a few individuals remained at the site while others had left. According to him, volunteers and protesters continued marching despite the absence of key organisers, eventually breaking through barricades before police intervened.

He claimed that many students had travelled from different parts of the country to participate in the protest, believing it would remain independent and focused solely on students' concerns. However, he expressed disappointment, alleging that the movement had failed to protect those on the ground.

"We came with hope. We believed someone would stand with us, but that hope has been shattered," he said.

The student further alleged that several protesters lost their belongings during the chaos, with some bags reportedly going missing. He said many students were left stranded without money to return home and had to seek financial help from their families

."We don't even have money to go back home. We're asking our families in Bihar to send us money," he said.

The remarks come amid continuing protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and related issues, with students demanding accountability from the Centre and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Opposition parties have also intensified their criticism of the government over the handling of the issue.